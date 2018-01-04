HC Wainwright Analysts Give Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) a $55.00 Price Target

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been given a $55.00 price target by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCRX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,800. The company has a market cap of $1,740.00, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.60 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,672. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 58,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $2,257,650.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,347.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,075 shares of company stock worth $2,707,452 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

