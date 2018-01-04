Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.02

Headlines about Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hawthorn Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0724289319946 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ HWBK) opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Its activities are limited to ownership, indirectly through its subsidiary, Union State Bancshares, Inc (Union), of the outstanding capital stock of Hawthorn Bank. Hawthorn Bank is a full service bank conducting a general banking and trust business, offering its customers checking and savings accounts, Internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, trust services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes and a range of lending services.

