Hasu P. Shah Sells 14,500 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Hasu P. Shah sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE HT) opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $728.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,971,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,371,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 357,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,820,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,697,000 after purchasing an additional 162,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,014 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of July 20, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 51 hotels totaling 7,804 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

