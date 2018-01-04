Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Director Mark W. Kroll Sells 7,118 Shares

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Director Mark W. Kroll sold 7,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $448,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,503. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $62.63. 428,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Haemonetics Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $3,332.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.97, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Haemonetics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/haemonetics-corporation-hae-director-mark-w-kroll-sells-7118-shares.html.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.