Habit Restaurants (HABT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.
HABT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Habit Restaurants from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.94.
Shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ HABT) opened at $9.60 on Friday. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $251.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.88.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 926.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,596,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,821 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 512.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 850,370 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Habit Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,023,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,007,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,521,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Habit Restaurants Company Profile
The Habit Restaurants, Inc (Habit Burger Grill) is a fast casual restaurant company. The Company is engaged in preparing made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it offers sides, shakes and malts.
