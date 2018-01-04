Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($101.19) target price on Grenke (SWX:GLJ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($109.52) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. equinet set a €83.00 ($98.81) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC set a €74.00 ($88.10) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, set a €72.00 ($85.71) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €95.71 ($113.95).

Grenke (SWX:GLJ) remained flat at $€97.05 ($115.54) on Wednesday. Grenke has a 1 year low of €53.73 ($63.96) and a 1 year high of €231.60 ($275.71).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Grenke (GLJ) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/grenke-glj-given-a-85-00-price-target-at-berenberg-bank.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.