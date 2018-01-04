Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Nomura

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its target price decreased by Nomura from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. Nomura currently has a reduce rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE GHL) traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 701,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,700. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $521.33, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.25). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $235.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 55.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,497,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $1,529,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $2,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and strategic advice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.

