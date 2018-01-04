Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Innogy (IGY)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($44.05) price objective on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
IGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.67) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Macquarie set a €42.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €34.00 ($40.48) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($38.69) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.50 ($44.64) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innogy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.05 ($42.92).
Shares of Innogy (IGY) opened at €32.70 ($38.93) on Monday. Innogy has a 52 week low of €30.82 ($36.69) and a 52 week high of €42.68 ($50.81). The company has a market cap of $18,170.00 and a PE ratio of 15.72.
innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It primarily operates through three segments: Grid & Infrastructure, Renewables, and Retail. The Grid & Infrastructure segment operates electricity and gas distribution grids in Germany and Eastern Europe with a length of approximately 574,000 kilometers serving approximately 16 million power and 7 million gas customers.
