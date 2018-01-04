Goldman Sachs Group (GS) PT Raised to $308.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $262.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Vertical Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.11.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE GS) traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,900. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $209.62 and a 12 month high of $262.14. The firm has a market cap of $96,790.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, Vice Chairman Richard J. Gnodde sold 4,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.95, for a total transaction of $1,187,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total value of $3,023,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,177 shares of company stock valued at $32,435,160. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 277,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,360,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 542,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,338,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

