Goldcorp Inc. (G) Receives C$22.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.35.

A number of research firms have commented on G. Royal Bank of Canada raised Goldcorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Goldcorp to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC lowered Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Goldcorp from C$21.00 to C$23.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Goldcorp (G) traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,614. The firm has a market cap of $14,520.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of -0.53. Goldcorp has a twelve month low of C$15.00 and a twelve month high of C$23.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

In other news, Director De La Vega Blanca Treviño bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,167.50. Also, insider Russell David Ball sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$50,730.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,589 shares of company stock valued at $106,887.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

