Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Trading Up -3.3%

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) were up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $39.35. Approximately 589,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,034,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Several analysts have commented on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “ourperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $53.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1,913.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 4.24.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,650,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,500 shares of company stock worth $3,023,000. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Trading Up -3.3%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/global-blood-therapeutics-gbt-trading-up-3-3.html.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company is developing its initial product candidate, GBT440, as an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.