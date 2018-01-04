GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “We are positive on Glaxo’s efforts to develop its pipeline. Performance of new products has been encouraging. Meanwhile, back-to-back approvals of three new products – Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Jucalla – have strengthened Glaxo’s competitive position. However, persistent challenges like stiff competition, genericization and pricing pressure along with slowing growth in emerging markets have been impacting the company’s performance. Meanwhile, its top-selling respiratory product, Advair is also expected to face generic competition in the United States next year, which will further hurt sales. The slowdown in sales of the Consumer Healthcare segment this year is also a concern. Glaxo’s shares underperformed the broader industry in 2017. However, estimates have gone up slightly ahead of Q4 earnings release. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.04 to $35.85 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus cut their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK ) traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,601,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,250. The company has a market cap of $90,020.00, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,982.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

