Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gibraltar Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.75. 347,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.89, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.78. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.80 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth about $742,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 366,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,426,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,596,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth about $750,000.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

