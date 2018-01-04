Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/gea-group-aktiengesellschaft-geagy-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

GEA Group AG is a German-based management holding company of the GEA Group which provides systems for food and energy processes. It operates five segments: GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering, and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. The GEA Food Solutions segment involves activities that feature standardized and customer-specific equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.