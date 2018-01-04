FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Issued By William Blair

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASTE. BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Astec Industries ( ASTE ) traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,050. The company has a market capitalization of $1,417.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $73.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $252.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.06 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 17.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 80.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 165.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. Its segments include Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group and Energy Group. The Infrastructure Group segment is made up of five business units, including Astec, Inc, Roadtec, Inc, Carlson Paving Products, Inc, Astec Mobile Machinery GmbH and Astec Australia Pty Ltd.

