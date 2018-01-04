FY2017 EPS Estimates for Boeing Co (BA) Raised by Seaport Global Securities

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn $10.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.00.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 12,064.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $325.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.54 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Shares of Boeing (BA) opened at $297.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177,360.00, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Boeing has a 52-week low of $156.67 and a 52-week high of $299.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 52.25%.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FY2017 EPS Estimates for Boeing Co (BA) Raised by Seaport Global Securities” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-boeing-co-ba-raised-by-seaport-global-securities.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.