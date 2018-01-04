FunctionX (FNCX) & World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Head-To-Head Analysis

FunctionX (OTCMKTS: FNCX) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

FunctionX has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

49.8% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of FunctionX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FunctionX and World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FunctionX $4.51 million 0.33 -$61.86 million N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment $729.20 million 3.25 $33.84 million $0.45 68.38

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than FunctionX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FunctionX and World Wrestling Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FunctionX 0 0 0 0 N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 0 4 7 0 2.64

World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.50%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than FunctionX.

Profitability

This table compares FunctionX and World Wrestling Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FunctionX N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 4.56% 17.05% 6.84%

Dividends

World Wrestling Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. FunctionX does not pay a dividend. World Wrestling Entertainment pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats FunctionX on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FunctionX Company Profile

Function(x) Inc., formerly DraftDay Fantasy Sports, Inc., is a diversified media and entertainment company. The Company conducts three lines of businesses, which are digital publishing through Wetpaint.com, Inc. (Wetpaint) and Rant, Inc. (Rant); fantasy sports gaming through DraftDay Gaming Group, Inc. (DDGG), and digital content distribution through Choose Digital, Inc. (Choose Digital). The Company’s segments include Wetpaint, which is a media channel reporting original news stories and publishing information content covering television shows, music, celebrities, entertainment news and fashion; Choose Digital, which is a business-to-business platform for delivering digital content; DDGG, which is a business-to-business operator of daily fantasy sports, and Other. The Company’s digital publishing business also includes Rant, which is a digital publisher that publishes original content in over 13 verticals, such as in sports, entertainment, pets, cars and food.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments are Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, WWE Studios, and Corporate and Other. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands. Its Network, Television, Home Entertainment and Digital Media are individual segments that comprise the Media Division. Its Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise and WWEShop are individual segments that comprise the Consumer Products Division. Its Network segment consists of subscriptions to WWE Network. The Company’s Television segment consists of television rights fees and advertising.

