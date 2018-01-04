Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 1,030,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33,596.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $63.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 38.89%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

