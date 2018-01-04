Ford Motor (F) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ford is expanding its production capacity in many emerging markets to facilitate supply, cost reduction and manage transportation challenges. It has been making quite a large amount of investment for the development of next generation cars, which can be beneficial in the long-run but, are likely to create short-term strains on the financials of the company. Also, frequent product recalls and rising structural expenses are other issues faced by the company. In the past one year, Ford has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

F has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr downgraded Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.54 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor ( NYSE F ) traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,010,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $51,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $33.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Steven R. Armstrong sold 10,752 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $132,464.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 19,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,812,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611,425 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,726,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,567,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,624,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,630 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,703,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,655,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

