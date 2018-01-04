First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Financial Bancorp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.2784729058588 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ FFBC) opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $1,638.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on First Financial Bancorp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. (First Financial) is a regional bank holding company. First Financial is engaged in the business of commercial banking and other banking and banking-related activities through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, National Association (the Bank). The range of banking services provided by First Financial to individuals and businesses include commercial lending, real estate lending and consumer financing.

