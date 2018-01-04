Finjan (FNJN) PT Raised to $5.00

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 118.34% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Finjan’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Shares of Finjan (NASDAQ FNJN) traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 227,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,400. Finjan has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Finjan alerts:

In other Finjan news, major shareholder Corp Bcpi sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Seed Iv L. P. Israel sold 27,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,975,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,437,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,801 shares of company stock worth $716,979. 9.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Finjan by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finjan during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finjan during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Finjan during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Finjan during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/finjan-fnjn-pt-raised-to-5-00.html.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.