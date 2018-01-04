Financial Review: Orbitz Worldwide (OWW) and Its Rivals

Orbitz Worldwide (NYSE: OWW) is one of 11 public companies in the “Travel Agents” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Orbitz Worldwide to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Orbitz Worldwide alerts:

75.2% of shares of all “Travel Agents” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Travel Agents” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Orbitz Worldwide and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbitz Worldwide -1.77% -31.85% -1.30% Orbitz Worldwide Competitors -18.70% -60.07% -9.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Orbitz Worldwide and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbitz Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbitz Worldwide Competitors 94 655 971 44 2.55

As a group, “Travel Agents” companies have a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Orbitz Worldwide’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orbitz Worldwide has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbitz Worldwide and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orbitz Worldwide N/A N/A -149.00 Orbitz Worldwide Competitors $3.16 billion $214.58 million 10.73

Orbitz Worldwide’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Orbitz Worldwide. Orbitz Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Orbitz Worldwide competitors beat Orbitz Worldwide on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Orbitz Worldwide Company Profile

Orbitz Worldwide, Inc. is an online travel company. The Company offers leisure and business travelers to research, plan and book travel products and services, including hotels, flights, vacation packages, car rentals, cruises, travel insurance, destination services and event tickets. The Company’s brand portfolio includes Orbitz and CheapTickets in the United States, ebookers in Europe and HotelClub and RatesToGo (collectively HotelClub) in Asia Pacific region. Orbitz.com offers travel products and services, and mobile applications and solutions for its hotel transactions. CheapTickets is an online travel company. ebookers is a pan-European online travel agency. HotelClub is a hotel booking Website offering members a selection of hotel properties across more than 170 countries. It also owns and operates Orbitz for Business (OFB), a corporate travel management company, and the Orbitz Partner Network (OPN), which delivers private label travel solutions to a range of partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbitz Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbitz Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.