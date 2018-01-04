Financial Comparison: Textura (TXTR) vs. The Competition

Textura (NYSE: TXTR) is one of 103 public companies in the “Enterprise Software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Textura to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Textura and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Textura N/A N/A -44.81 Textura Competitors $1.72 billion $283.04 million 16.24

Textura’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Textura. Textura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Textura and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textura -6.22% -4.92% -3.32% Textura Competitors -19.77% -22.07% -5.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Textura and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textura 0 0 0 0 N/A Textura Competitors 390 2255 4197 121 2.58

As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies have a potential upside of 1.95%. Given Textura’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Textura has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Textura competitors beat Textura on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Textura Company Profile

Textura Corporation is a provider of collaboration and productivity tools for the construction industry. The Company is engaged in providing on-demand business collaboration software solutions to the commercial construction industry. Its solutions are focused on facilitating collaboration between owners/developers, general contractors and subcontractors. The Company’s collaboration solutions provide functionality, data sharing and exchange capabilities, and workflow tools that support several business processes at various stages of the construction project lifecycle. Its collaborative solutions include Construction Payment Management (CPM), Early Payment Program (EPP), Submittal Exchange, GradeBeam, Pre-Qualification Management (PQM) and Latista. It also offers PlanSwift solutions. The Company offers its solutions to various participants, including owners/developers, general contractors, subcontractors, architects, material suppliers and others.

