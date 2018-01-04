FIG Partners Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW)

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for FS Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.10.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FSBW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

FS Bancorp ( FSBW ) traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.11. 8,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,200. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4,277.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 5,252,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132,400 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth $3,616,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth $3,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,628,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FIG Partners Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/fig-partners-research-analysts-raise-earnings-estimates-for-fs-bancorp-inc-fsbw.html.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the Bank). The Company is a diversified lender with a focus on the origination of indirect home improvement loans, also referred to as fixture secured loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, home loans, commercial business loans and second mortgage and home equity loan products.

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.