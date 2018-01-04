Ffcm LLC Trims Position in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Ffcm LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,354 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 511,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 56,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE EMR) opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45,177.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Company has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Company will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.55%.

In related news, VP Frank J. Dellaquila sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $136,017.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 178,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,577,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $498,894.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,157.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,017 shares of company stock worth $1,771,129. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

