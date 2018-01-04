Feinberg Larry N Declares Ownership of 4.9% Stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR)

Feinberg Larry N

Get Mazor Robotics alerts:

recently revealed that they own a 4.9% stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) in a Schedule 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the SEC on Thursday, January 4th. The investor owns 1,247,776 shares of the stock valued at $68,789,891. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Larry N Feinberg, Oracle Associates, LLC, Oracle Partners, LP, Oracle Institutional Partners, LP, Oracle Ten Fund Master, LP, Oracle Investment Management, Inc, Oracle Investment Management, Inc Employees’ Retirement Plan and The Feinberg Family Foundation. The disclosure is available through EDGAR at this link.

Feinberg Larry N

provided the following explanation of their ownership:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MZOR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,371,000. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 5,758.8% during the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 115,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 113,564 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,554,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 174.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 71,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MZOR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Mazor Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mazor Robotics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,292.18, a P/E ratio of -77.65 and a beta of 0.96. Mazor Robotics Ltd – has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $65.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Feinberg Larry N Declares Ownership of 4.9% Stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/feinberg-larry-n-declares-ownership-of-4-9-stake-in-mazor-robotics-ltd-mzor.html.

Mazor Robotics Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company that develops and markets surgical guidance systems and complementary products. It develops computerized and imaging-based systems in the field of spine surgery. Its products include: Renaissance Surgical Guidance System, which enables surgeons to advance from freehand surgical procedures to guided procedures, as well as Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared and European Conformity (CE)-marked Renaissance System, used in spine surgeries, whether open or minimally invasive, for a number of clinical indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazor Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazor Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.