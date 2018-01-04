Federated Investors Inc (FII) EVP Peter J. Germain Sells 9,654 Shares

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 9,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $347,930.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,291.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE FII) traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 841,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,400. Federated Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,570.00, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $278.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FII. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 target price on Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Federated Investors from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FII. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

