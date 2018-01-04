Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Great Elm Capital Group (GEC) Stock Price

Media stories about Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Great Elm Capital Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 46.5486265453785 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Great Elm Capital Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $100.45 and a PE ratio of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.30 and a current ratio of 11.30.

In other news, CEO Peter A. Reed bought 70,000 shares of Great Elm Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam M. Kleinman bought 30,000 shares of Great Elm Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 338,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, formerly Unwired Planet, Inc, is a holding company. The Company makes investments in businesses and assets in various industries. The Company’s investment for long-term value creation is in the asset management business. The Company continues to explore other opportunities in the investment management business, including other business development companies (BDCs) that trade at a discount to their net asset value.

