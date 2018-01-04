Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.05

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 482000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $365.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 935.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $51,180.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 8,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $31,150.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 678,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 90,563 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. 49.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

