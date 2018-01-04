Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Position Lifted by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Howard Weil raised Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Vetr raised Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $86.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. ( XOM ) opened at $86.70 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $76.05 and a one year high of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $367,360.00, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 100.33%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 291,385 shares in the company, valued at $24,199,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $406,595.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,645,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,357 shares of company stock worth $4,273,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

