Exelixis’ (EXEL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXEL. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of Exelixis (EXEL) traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 639,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,000. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $9,310.00, a PE ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.91 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 105.47% and a net margin of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

