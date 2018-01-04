Erez Elisha Sells 47,699 Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Stock

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) insider Erez Elisha sold 47,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $119,724.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erez Elisha also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,411.65, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZM. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,335,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 241,500 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Stonerise Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,474,000. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

OZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and real estate business.

