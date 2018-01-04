Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Vice Chairman Howard Walker Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Vice Chairman Howard Walker sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $106,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE ELS) traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 334,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $241.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.85 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,326,000 after buying an additional 343,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,359,000 after buying an additional 207,679 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,830,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,001,000 after acquiring an additional 724,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 18.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,205,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,683,000 after acquiring an additional 345,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Vice Chairman Howard Walker Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/equity-lifestyle-properties-inc-els-vice-chairman-howard-walker-sells-1200-shares-of-stock.html.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.