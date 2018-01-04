EP Energy (EPE) Shares Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

EP Energy Corp (NYSE:EPE) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $5.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EP Energy traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.36. 914,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,037,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

EPE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered EP Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of EP Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on EP Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered EP Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EP Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPE. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of EP Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EP Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,313,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after buying an additional 52,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EP Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of EP Energy by 86.4% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 82,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of EP Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,794,632 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 32,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $662.07, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.90 million. EP Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 25.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that EP Energy Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About EP Energy

EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a base of producing assets. It is involved in the development of its drilling inventory located in three areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas) and the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah).

