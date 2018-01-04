EOG Resources Inc (EOG) President Gary L. Thomas Sells 2,000 Shares

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) President Gary L. Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $215,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,046,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,962,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG) traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,100. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,067.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 6,700.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $114.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 178.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5,268.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

