Envestnet Inc (ENV) Director Gayle A. Crowell Sells 746 Shares

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Envestnet Inc (ENV) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2,250.73, a PE ratio of -42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.91. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $175.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “ourperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Envestnet by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Envestnet by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

