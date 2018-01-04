Ensco (ESV) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.64. 11,406,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 15,713,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ensco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ensco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ensco in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2,970.00, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.79 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is -17.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoSphere Capital Management acquired a new position in Ensco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ensco by 13,356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,910,733 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,534 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ensco by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,247,939 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 173,739 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ensco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,995,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ensco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

