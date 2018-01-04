Electrocomponents’ (ECM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research note published on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 650 ($8.69) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 590 ($7.89) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, restated an add rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 622.40 ($8.32).

Shares of Electrocomponents (LON ECM) traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 627.20 ($8.39). The stock had a trading volume of 864,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,812. The company has a market cap of $2,770.00 and a PE ratio of 2,613.33. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 464.17 ($6.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 713.05 ($9.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 607 ($8.12) per share, for a total transaction of £60,700 ($81,160.58). Also, insider Karen Guerra bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £50,139 ($67,039.71). Insiders purchased a total of 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,283,900 over the last quarter.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc is a service distributor. The Company’s segments include Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Emerging Markets, and North America. Its Northern Europe’s hub is the United Kingdom, with associated local markets in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Republic of Ireland.

