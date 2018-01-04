Editas Medicine (EDIT) Shares Up 11.7%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) shot up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.32. 2,147,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 956,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

A number of research firms have commented on EDIT. Barclays began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1,512.82, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,127.03% and a negative return on equity of 70.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 553.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 14,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $361,537.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $123,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $126,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,370. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth about $667,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Editas Medicine by 7.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 241,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth about $3,263,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 18.6% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Editas Medicine by 156.3% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Editas Medicine (EDIT) Shares Up 11.7%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/editas-medicine-edit-shares-up-11-7.html.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.