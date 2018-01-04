Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $413.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $17.30.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more the United States indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.