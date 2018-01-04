Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $413.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/eaton-vance-tax-managed-buy-write-income-etb-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-11.html.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more the United States indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.