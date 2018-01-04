Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (EVO) opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (EVO)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/eaton-vance-ohio-municipal-income-trust-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-evo.html.

About Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and taxes in its specified state. The Trust invests in debt securities issued by Ohio municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.