Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (CEV) opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $13.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/eaton-vance-california-mun-income-trust-cev-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-04.html.

About Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The Trust invests primarily in debt securities issued by the California municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.