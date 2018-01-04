DTE Energy Co (DTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.22. DTE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.50 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $1,399,089.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,988,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,008,779,000 after purchasing an additional 375,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,565,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,905,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 36.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,122,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,492,000 after purchasing an additional 572,523 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,932,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.30. The company had a trading volume of 923,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19,070.00, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.23. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.8825 per share. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DTE Energy Co (DTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/dte-energy-co-dte-expected-to-post-earnings-of-1-21-per-share.html.

DTE Energy Company Profile

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.