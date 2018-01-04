Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCOM. Barclays lifted their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ DCOM) opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $787.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $42.74 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 98,220.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,493 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/dime-community-bancshares-dcom-downgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Dime Community Bank (the Bank), a chartered savings bank. The Company is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s principal business is gathering retail deposits, and lending them primarily in multifamily residential, commercial real estate and mixed use loans, as well as investing in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), obligations of the United States Government and Government Sponsored Entities (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.