Digirad Co. (DRAD) Major Shareholder Sells $24,817.00 in Stock

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $24,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Digirad alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 8,300 shares of Digirad stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $24,817.00.

Shares of Digirad Co. (DRAD) opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.14, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.89. Digirad Co. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.21 million. Digirad had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. equities research analysts anticipate that Digirad Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digirad by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digirad during the second quarter worth $185,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digirad during the third quarter worth $367,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Digirad during the second quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digirad by 37.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 62,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRAD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of Digirad from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Digirad in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/digirad-co-drad-major-shareholder-sells-24817-00-in-stock.html.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions. The Company’s segments include Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging and Medical Device Sales and Services. Through Diagnostic Services, the Company offers an imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.