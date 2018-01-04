Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (LHA) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €32.00 ($38.10) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. S&P Global set a €29.00 ($34.52) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.20 ($43.10) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($26.19) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.48) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.17 ($32.34).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR LHA) traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €30.72 ($36.57). 2,848,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €11.21 ($13.35) and a 12 month high of €31.26 ($37.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $14,480.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

