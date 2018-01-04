Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Lincoln National (LNC)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Lincoln National (NYSE LNC) traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 867,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,270.00, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20,600.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

