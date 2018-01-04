Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Lincoln National (LNC)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.09.
Lincoln National (NYSE LNC) traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 867,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,270.00, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20,600.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.
