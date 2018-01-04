Determine (DTRM) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.09

News headlines about Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Determine earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.3748566315202 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Determine (NASDAQ DTRM) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,400. The firm has a market cap of $27.54, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Determine has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.93.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million. Determine had a negative return on equity of 88.32% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. research analysts forecast that Determine will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

DTRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Determine in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Maxim Group cut Determine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Determine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In other Determine news, major shareholder Lloyd I. Miller III sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $107,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lloyd I. Miller III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $42,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,610. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Determine

Determine, Inc, (Determine), formerly Selectica, Inc, is a provider of enterprise contract management, supply management and configuration solutions. The Company is engaged in providing software as a service (SaaS) Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecyclem Management (ECLM) solutions. Its Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

