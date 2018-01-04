DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.11

News headlines about DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DENTSPLY SIRONA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.2414245595844 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ XRAY) traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $66.90. 1,052,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,390.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $52.53 and a 52-week high of $68.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.99 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -10.06%.

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Thierer bought 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,085,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

