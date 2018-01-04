Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ DNLI) traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,800. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and a PE ratio of -16.17.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton purchased 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and others. The Company is developing a diversified portfolio of therapeutics, based on scientific insights into the genetic causes and biological processes underlying neurodegenerative disease.

